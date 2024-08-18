Vista Investment Partners LLC Makes New $744,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

