Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.03. 38,383,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,987,124. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.69. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

