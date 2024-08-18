Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARY. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 289,460 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 728,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,155,000.

Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,411. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Angel Oak Income ETF has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $21.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

