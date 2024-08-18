Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %
Walmart stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
