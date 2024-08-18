Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.2 billion-$164.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.1 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.430 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Walmart stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.