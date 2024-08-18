Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $694,813.76

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $694,813.76 and approximately $1.17 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,625,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,617,828 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

