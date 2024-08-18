Wanchain Price Tops $0.17 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.71 million and $1.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00035688 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,171,347 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

