Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $32.37 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.37 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00035604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,170,903 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

