WAX Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. WAX has a market cap of $114.28 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,319,974 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,922,825 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,319,973.6854086 with 3,449,922,824.6703453 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0314096 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $3,347,321.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

