waypoint wealth counsel Has $313,000 Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

waypoint wealth counsel lessened its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 892,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,474. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

