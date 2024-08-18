waypoint wealth counsel Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

waypoint wealth counsel cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 1,932,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

