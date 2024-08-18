waypoint wealth counsel Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

waypoint wealth counsel lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for 0.9% of waypoint wealth counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Flower City Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 87,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

