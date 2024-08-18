waypoint wealth counsel Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

waypoint wealth counsel lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,459,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,194,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.19. The stock had a trading volume of 135,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,706. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.78. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $350.50.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
