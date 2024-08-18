waypoint wealth counsel Sells 2,813 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

waypoint wealth counsel decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of waypoint wealth counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,833,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,625,000 after buying an additional 2,620,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,914,000 after buying an additional 299,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,598,000 after buying an additional 604,844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,444,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHD traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $83.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.