Well Done LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.74. 16,853,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,481,816. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,865 shares of company stock worth $27,137,693 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

