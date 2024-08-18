WEMIX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $307.41 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $307.41 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 531,104,621 coins and its circulating supply is 409,376,393 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 531,027,817.86524093 with 409,336,103.11279845 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.73765472 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,017,622.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

