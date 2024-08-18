WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 3,570,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,058. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.