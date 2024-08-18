WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 8,013 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 5.6% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.