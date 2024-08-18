WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.91. 1,498,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $227.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

