WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,342. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $184.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.23 and its 200 day moving average is $174.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.