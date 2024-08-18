Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CTO Sells $1,160,207.04 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WAB opened at $159.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59,168.4% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WAB. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

