Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.03.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
