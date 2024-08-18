Williams Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. 8,764,068 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
