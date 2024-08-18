Williams Financial LLC Buys 11,416,588 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6,189.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,416,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 7.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $698,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,189,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,126,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 650,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 210,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

