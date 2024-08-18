Williams Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. 5,403,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,221,806. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of -438.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.24.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

