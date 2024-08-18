Williams Financial LLC Invests $217,000 in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair by 37.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 268,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $859.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.65 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBGI

Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.