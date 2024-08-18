Williams Financial LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $294.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

