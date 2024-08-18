Williams Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 278,373 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 278,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.34. 24,724,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,142,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

