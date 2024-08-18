Williams Financial LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.81. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.46.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.