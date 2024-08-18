Williams Financial LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,364,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,069,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

