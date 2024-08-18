Williams Financial LLC Takes $6.73 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.78. 2,494,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.01. The company has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

