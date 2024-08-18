Williams Financial LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

