Wojak Finance (WOJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $765.74

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $765.74 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)

Wojak Finance Token Trading

