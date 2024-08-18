World Equity Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.85. 1,954,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,038. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

