World Equity Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,057,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,117,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.43. The firm has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

