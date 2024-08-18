World Equity Group Inc. Has $240,000 Position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

NASDAQ:HERD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 9,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,138. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

