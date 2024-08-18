World Equity Group Inc. Has $283,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.31. 6,240,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,017,145. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,505 shares of company stock worth $29,218,061. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.