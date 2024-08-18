World Equity Group Inc. Invests $222,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,194,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.23 and its 200-day moving average is $231.49. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

