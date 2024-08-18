World Equity Group Inc. Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,487,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CARR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.38. 3,675,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,288. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.