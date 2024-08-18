World Equity Group Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

View Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $172.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,338. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.36. The firm has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.