World Equity Group Inc. Sells 696 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

World Equity Group Inc. cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.28.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $373.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,476. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $375.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

