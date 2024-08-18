World Equity Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares by 3,404.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.31. 9,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a PE ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 3.37. Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

The Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (FNGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE FANG 20 index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index consists of FANG stocks and other growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies. FNGG was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

