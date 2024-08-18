World Equity Group Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.53. 1,951,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,628. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

