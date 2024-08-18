World Equity Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 162,019 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 27,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,353. The firm has a market cap of $193.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

