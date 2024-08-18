Worldcoin Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $558.03 million and $77.29 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002627 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,073,344 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 356,349,794.84307 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.49879302 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $67,795,738.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

