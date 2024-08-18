Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Hits $21.24 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for $21.24 or 0.00035476 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $138.93 million and $22.22 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,589,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,541,539 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,589,277.14046099 with 6,551,602.62864647 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 20.67772293 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1107 active market(s) with $16,390,082.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.