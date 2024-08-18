Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Reaches $21.30 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $138.29 million and $22.58 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $21.30 or 0.00035662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,589,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,493,158 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,589,277.14046099 with 6,551,602.62864647 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 20.67772293 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1107 active market(s) with $16,390,082.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

