Wrapped Matic Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $55.43 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 137,520,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,318,762 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 137,520,080.20447987 with 135,739,879.0362571 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.4086289 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3351 active market(s) with $12,907,108.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.