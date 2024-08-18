Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $398.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.72.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

