Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

YTRA stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Yatra Online will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

Yatra Online Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTRA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

